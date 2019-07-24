July 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested over deal involving property fraud

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police are investigating a case involving the circulation of counterfeit documents, money laundering and the misappropriation of money, they said on Wednesday.

Two men aged 51 and 40 were arrested over their alleged involvement in the case.

A 61-year-old resident of Limassol reported that at the beginning of July, the 51-year-old sent him three property title deeds to land he was selling. He told the prospective buyer the owner of the properties was in a hurry to sell as he needed the money immediately.

In order to secure the deal, the 61-year-old paid €200,000 in advance but found out later the title deeds and seller’s identity were fake.

