A three-goal blitz in the second half saw AEK take a commanding first leg lead over Levski Sofia in their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

After a goalless first-half which saw Sofia’s Milanov sent-off in stoppage time, the Larnaca side scored three goals in nine minutes – through Yiannou, Raul and Hevel – fully taking advantage of playing against ten men.

AEK travel to Bulgaria for the second leg next week.