Anastasiades, Akinci to meet Guterres in September

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been invited by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to hold a trilateral meeting in New York in September, reports said on Thursday.

According to the CyBC, which cited government sources, the two have been invited to meet following the UN General Assembly meeting to be held in New York in September.

The President has accepted the invitation, the government sources told the state broadcaster.

In a written statement on Wednesday night, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that Guterres and Anastasiades spoke on the phone, and Guterres told the president that he is looking forward to the August 9 meeting Anastasiades will have with Akinci.

Reports from the north said that Akinci also accepted the secretary-general’s invitation for a meeting in September, following a phone conversation between the two.

The two leaders will hold a meeting on August 9 at the office of Unficyp head and UN representative Elizabeth Spehar.

According the written statement from Prodromou the meeting will be held at 10.30am at Spehar’s office. This will be their first official meeting since last February.