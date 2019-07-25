Applications open for youth ambassadors on cultural heritage

The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage (TCCH) has launched a programme for young adults (18-35) to become youth ambassadors and promote cultural heritage sites on both sides of the island.

The application process will be open until August 31 for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who want to be or are involved in efforts to preserve the island’s heritage.

A youth ambassador will be able to promote cultural heritage sites in their network, engage other young people in activities and events held by the TCCH, share pictures and stories on social media from cultural heritage sites and regularly visit the sites and report on their status.

To apply, candidates should post between one and three pictures, or a 30 second video on Instagram, and explain in the description/comments section why cultural heritage is important to them. The hashtags #oursharedheritage #EuropeforCulture and #TCCHYouthAmbassador should be used.

More information about the application process is available on: http://tcchcyprus.com/.