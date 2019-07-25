Authorities release five of 12 Israeli rape suspects, seven due in court Friday

Authorities on Thursday released five of the 12 Israeli nationals arrested last week on suspicion of gang-raping a 19-year-old female British tourist in Ayia Napa.

The remaining seven suspects will be appearing in a Famagusta court on Friday, where police will be asking that they be re-remanded in custody as investigations continue.

The 12 Israeli youths had been remanded in custody for eight days last week. Their ages range from 15 to 18.

A suspect may be held in custody for a maximum of eight days per remand order; the total time a suspect may be held in custody is three months.

The 19-year-old British girl filed a report to police alleging that she was raped by the 12 Israelis in the Ayia Napa hotel where she was staying.

Reports said three of the Israelis admitted to having had sex with the woman, which they said was consensual.

Meanwhile, a video posted on an Israeli website earlier this week, purporting to be of the Israeli youths in question and showing them engaging in consensual sex with a girl, has nothing to do with the case at hand, police sources told the Cyprus Mail.

“The video doing the rounds on the internet has been analysed, and it was determined that it was not filmed in the alleged victim’s room,” sources said.

They surmised the video may have been posted deliberately to lead public opinion in a certain direction.