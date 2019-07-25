Bar review: Rumours Bar, Limassol

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas

It’s hard to believe that Rumours Bar opened nearly 20 years ago in the tourist area on the seafront road in Limassol. Back then, its reputation was rapidly established as somewhere to go after midnight mostly due to the extensive array of international A-list DJs that were booked to play. It competed with an eclectic range of nightclubs and bars that lined the coastal road.

Fast-forward two decades and the strip of nightspots and bars that previously defined the tourist area in Limassol has all but faded away, save for Rumours Bar which is still going strong! The décor has changed several times in that period but has settled finally on modern wooden geometry along the ceiling, large glass doors which can be opened and removed to expose a large terrace, and high-backed metal-legged stools around tall, square wooden tables.

The schedule of events now incorporates more local flavour with Greek nights on a Sunday and the inclusion of several well-known Greek artists performing throughout the summer, meaning that during the week the patronage is mostly foreign and on weekends, mostly local.

In the extreme heat of summer, the extensive cocktail list provides welcome relief: we opt for a glass of prosecco and a mojito to stave off the high temperatures and humidity. It’s not long before the drinks arrive: chilled and refreshing. The slightly dry prosecco is in a traditional champagne glass and the crisp and stronger mojito in a large glass, bulb-shaped at its base, torn pieces of mint dancing among ice cubes. Presentation is simple yet effective enough to encourage consideration of a second, different cocktail from the menu. We sit comfortably in the early evening light, as a relaxing beat plays in the background, biding the time until the regular DJ can take up residency at the decks later in the evening.

Time has advanced the menu, and Rumours now offers a very impressive range of tasty food options Bar review: Rumours Bar, Limassolincluding several shared platters.

Had we wanted, we could have availed of one of many wines, mostly from Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Spain (and one from New Zealand) or even one of several choices of champagne.

In the end, it was a lovely evening, with Rumours Bar proving it’s still a ‘place to be’ in Limassol.

Rumours Bar Limassol

Where: Georgiou A’ 58, Germasogeia (tourist area)

When: Monday-Sunday 11.30am-late, Reservations advised weekend evenings

Contact: 99-457541, www.rumourscy.com

How much: cocktails average €9