July 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet appoints Komodromos as new EAC chairman

By Evie Andreou026
Michalis Komodromos

The cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Michalis Komodromos as the new chairman of the electricity authority (EAC) board.

Komodromos, who was the vice-chairman of the utility’s board was chosen as the new head after the resignation of the previous chairperson, Emily Yiolitis over conflict of interest in her capacity as a lawyer.

The board’s new vice-chairman is civil engineer Giorgos Nikolettos while academician and Haris Millas who is also head of a group of companies has been appointed as a member of the board.

Yiolitis resigned just six months after her appointment after it was determined she had a conflict of interest.

She resigned at the beginning the month, saying it was her decision after she had been informed by the incompatibility committee that she had a conflict of interest because her legal firm represented casino operators Melco, which was negotiating with the utility company on the plans and construction of a station to power the Limassol casino facility.

