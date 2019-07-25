Cyprus trio in Europa League action

Three Cyprus teams will be involved in the first leg of the Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday, with cup holders AEL making their maiden appearance of the season against Greek side Aris Thessalonikis, while AEK and Apollon, who had to qualify from the previous round, take on Levski Sofia and Shamrock Rovers respectively.

AEK, who play their first leg game against Levski at the Arena stadium in Larnaca, will need to show considerable improvement from their first round clash against Petrocub if they are to stand a chance of progressing.

The team appears weakened when compared to last season, with four key players departing and just Raul Ruiz Martin coming in to replace Igor Silva.

The only other player signed is promising young Cypriot midfielder Matias Spoljaric who has yet to feature in a European game.

Levski had few problems against Slovakian side Ruzemberok, going through 4-0 on aggregate. Levski’s goalkeeper Nikolay Michailovic was in confident mood before the game saying “AEK have not yet begun their league and are not at their best”.

He did say though that one of his concerns is the heat and the humidity they expect in Larnaca especially as the game kicks off at 6.30pm.

Cup holders AEL travel to Thessaloniki to face Greek side Aris.

The Limassol side were not very busy in the transfer market either but unlike AEK they did manage to hang on to almost all of their key players, making the job of their coach Ducan Kerkez much easier.

However they will face a side hungry for European football (Aris last competed in Europe eight years ago) in one of the most intimidating grounds in Greece, if not Europe.

The game kicks off at 9.30pm.

On paper at least, Apollon seem to have got the kinder draw of the three Cyprus teams as they take on Shamrock Rovers.

However press spokesman for the Limassol side, Fanourios Constantinou, heaped praise on the Irish side saying that he expects a very difficult game.

“We have to find a way to control the pace of the game,” he said. “We know what Shamrock are capable of and we shall need to be concentrated for the whole 90 minutes.”

Shamrock Rovers, the most successful team in Ireland with 17 championships, knocked out Norwegian side Trann in the previous round but it’s been seven years since they last made it to the third qualifying round.

The game will be played at the Tallaght Stadium, with kick-off time at 10pm.