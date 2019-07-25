Football and fun for boys and girls aged 4-6 at GPS Juniors

The Strovolos-based football academy introduces in Cyprus the GPS Juniors program for pre-school ages

Girls and Boys, aged 4 to 6, take their first steps in the beautiful game of football through GPS Juniors! Following a special training program which has been imported directly from Global Premier Soccer (GPS) in the US, the goal of the program is for boys and girls to play together, with their introduction to football coming through small training squads, in Greek and English, by certified coaches.

With the assistance of the coach-pedagogue, the children will be able via GPS Junior to be introduced to the concept of teamwork, be able to play and act freely, always by having fun. For preschool aged children -for which the GPS Juniors program is built for- this process is very important, as they gain valuable experience, learn ways to express and empower their feelings and needs, and improve their skills.

The GPS Juniors program is represented in Cyprus by the football academy GPS / Valencia Cyprus, which is the official representative of the two organizations on our island. The academy, is one of the largest in Cyprus, with a large team of certified coaches handling the training. All coaches receive proper training in the issues of children safeguarding. The academy is based in the Keravnos Sports Center (Stadiou 44, Strovolos), which features an excellent turf, shaded space for the parents, canteen and sanitary facilities, all in a secured area.

The GPS Juniors trainings are conducted Monday through Friday, between 15:10 and 16:10. For the ages of 4 to 6, the academy suggests that the children perform up to two trainings per week. The parents are able to choose their preferred days from the five weekdays.

Coach George Aretas has recently joined the academy as head of the GPS Juniors program. He is a graduate of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences of Komotini, with specialisation in pre-school training. He had a six-year work experience at the APOEL academies as a coach. The Cypriot branch of GPS Juniors will start work on 2 September 2019, but registrations will continue in the coming weeks.

For more information, people can contact GPS / Valencia Cyprus at 70008815 (Mr. Ambi Spyrou) or send an e-mail to [email protected]

Valencia and GPS:

GPS Juniors is run under the strict guidelines of Valencia CF and Global Premier Soccer. Spanish side Valencia CF was founded in 1919 and is one of the largest and most successful teams in European football, with a proven history of developing world-class footballers.

American based GPS is one of the largest football organizations in the world which currently provides player development programs in 22 US States