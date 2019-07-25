July 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

French “flying man” fails to cross Channel on jet-powered hoverboard

By Reuters News Service01
French inventor Franky Zapata lands on a Flyboard during a demonstration as he prepares to cross the English channel from Sangatte in France to Dover, at the Saint-Inglevert aerodrome near Calais, France, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

By Emilie Delwarde

SANGATTE, France, July 25 (Reuters) – A French inventor failed in his attempt on Thursday to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard when he missed a refuelling platform mounted on a boat, a member of his technical team said.

Franky Zapata was making his attempt on the 110th anniversary of the first powered flight between Britain and France.

“It is a huge disappointment. He made his rendez-vous with the refuelling boat but he must have missed the platform by just a few centimeters,” a member of his team said on BFM television.

Zapata was unharmed, he added.

French inventor Franky Zapata demonstrated his flyboard before President Emmanuel Macron and other European dignitaries as part of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris earlier this month

“We practiced this manoeuvre dozens of times in heavier seas, with platforms that moved more, without any problems,” thetechnician said.

“It wasn’t the wind, it was the waves”. The platform was two meters above the deck, every movement of the boat is exaggerated.”

Standing on the hoverboard powered by five small jet engines, Zapata took off from Sangatte, France at 0706 GMT and had hoped to reach to Dover in about 20 minutes, flying at up to 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour at an altitude of between 15 to 20 metres.

He disappeared from spectators’ view within moments, trailed by a helicopter. Minutes later his team announced he had failed to land on the ship to take on more fuel.

Zapata wowed crowds during France’s July 14 Bastille Day celebrations, flying over a military parade on Paris’ Place de la Concorde in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Zapata, a champion on jetski-powered waterboards, steers his craft by leaning forward or backward and controls thrust with a throttle connected to his 1500 horsepower board.

Related posts

Korea fires missiles into sea, fresh nuclear talks in doubt

Reuters News Service

Facebook to pay record $5 bln fine over privacy violations

Reuters News Service

Johnson wields axe as Hunt and detractors forced out

Press Association

Ice cubes for tigers as heatwave smashes records in Europe

Reuters News Service

Macron gambles on cultural shift with bill allowing IVF for lesbians

Reuters News Service

Turkey has ‘no patience left’ with US on Syria safe zone

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign