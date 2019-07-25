Funerals held for two more of serial killer’s victims

Funeral services were held on Thursday for Mary Rose Tiburcio and Maricar Valdez Arquila, two of the seven victims of confessed serial killer Nicos Metaxas.

Services for 30-year-old Arquila were held at the St. Catherine Church in Limassol; those for Tiburcio, 39, were held at the Terra Santa church in Larnaca.

The services were attended by friends and relatives of the deceased, as well as officials.

On Friday the remains of the two women are to transported to their native Philippines.

Tiburcio’s body was the first found, in a mine shaft in Mitsero on April 14 this year. She and her daughter, six-year-old Sierra, had gone missing in May 2018. Sierra’s body was the last to be found at Lake Memi in Xyliatos in June.

Arquila’s body was the third body to be retrieved from the ‘red lake’ at Mitsero. The woman had gone missing in December 2017.