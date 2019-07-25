Irini Charalambidou appointed OSCE parliamentary assembly special representative on corruption matters

Akel MP Irini Charalambidou, head of the island’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has been appointed the Special Representative of the OSCE Central Committee for combating corruption.

In a letter to the Cyprus House, President of the Assembly, George Tsereteli, said that he had decided to appoint Charalambidou recognising the vast experience and dedication she has exhibited in the fight against corruption.

He said corruption was a serious threat to security and stability of states as it undermines democracy, reduces the rule of law, erodes the confidence of citizens in state institutions, hampers social and economic development, facilitates organised crime and contributes to the violation of human rights.

Tsereteli recalls in his letter a recent unanimously adopted resolution, tabled by Charalambidou on the Role of National Parliaments in Preventing and Fighting Corruption in the OSCE Region.

He said he has entrusted the Cypriot MP with the competence to work in order to raise awareness on the need to fight corruption effectively at all levels, to promote a greater understanding of the threats of corruption and its links with other forms of serious crime, such as terrorism and to facilitate co-operation with all delegations within the framework of the OSCE.

In her reply, Charalambidou reaffirmed that she would do her utmost in the fight against corruption, with the aim of adopting mechanisms by all Parliaments to this end.