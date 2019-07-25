Liverpool wrap up US tour with Sporting draw

Liverpool ended their pre-season tour of the USA with a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon at the Yankee Stadium.

The sides shared the Western Union Cup after the scores remained tied at the final whistle in New York.

An error from Simon Mignolet gave Sporting an early lead after four minutes, with Bruno Fernandes’ shot from 30 yards bouncing through the goalkeeper’s hands.

Liverpool then upped the tempo and Divock Origi levelled things up on a rebound from close range in the 20th minute.

Several more chances to score followed, before Georginio Wijnaldum secured the advantage just before the break following a cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But Klopp’s men did not stay out in front for long, as Wendel tied the scores once again eight minutes into the second half.

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough during the remainder of the match.

The friendly saw the long-awaited debut for Liverpool’s summer signing Sepp Van Den Berg after he was granted international clearance by Fifa.

The 17-year-old, who arrived last month from PEC Zwolle for an initial £1.3 million fee, was brought on in the 89th minute.