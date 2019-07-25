Nicosia municipality to install wheelchair ramps

The Nicosia municipality announced on Thursday it will construct and instal wheelchair ramps in several restaurants and cafés in the Ledra-Onasagorou area.

Wooden movable ramps will be provided to 37 consenting cafés and restaurants in the main pedestrian area of the old town of Nicosia to ensure their accessibility to disabled persons, the municipality said.

The ramps will be uniform and adjusted according to the spatial characteristics of each café or restaurant.

The announcement comes after an exchange of thoughts between the municipality and the president of the paraplegic organisation, Demetris Lamprianides.