July 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Nine years for pair arrested in drugs sting

By Staff Reporter025

The Limassol criminal court on Thursday sentenced a 37-year-old and a 42-year-old to nine years in prison for importing drugs from Greece two years ago.

On November 15, 2017 customs officers in Greece found 5.2kg of cannabis at the airport in Athens headed for Cyprus.

After coordination between Greek and Cypriot authorities, there was a controlled transfer of the package to Cyprus, where it remained in the storage space to which it was originally intended.

The police drug squad conducted surveillance at the location and the 35-year-old was arrested and charged with the illegal import, possession and distribution of narcotics to other people.

The 42-year-old was arrested for the same case as the investigation tied him to the same crime.

