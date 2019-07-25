Security Council agrees to Unficyp renewal, resolution expected later Thursday

UN Security Council members have agreed on the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate for six more months and are expected to adopt a relevant resolution later on Thursday.

In the final draft of the resolution, the Security Council calls for speeding up of procedures for “the establishment of a mechanism for direct contacts at military level, and to continue to explore ways to establish mechanisms and enhance existing initiatives where necessary for effectively alleviating tensions, increasing joint efforts on criminal matters and to help address islandwide matters that affect all Cypriots”. Unficyp would act as a facilitator, it said.

The resolution welcomes the recent progress towards the interoperability of mobile phones across the island and urges the implementation of all other agreed confidence-building measures (CBMs), including military CBMs.

The Security Council also expressed “serious concern at the increased number of violations of the military status quo along the ceasefire lines and calls on the sides to respect Unficyp’s mandated authority in, and delineation of, the buffer zone, and urges the use of the 2018 United Nations aide-memoire by the sides to ensure peace and security in the buffer zone.”

It also calls on the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkish forces to restore the military status quo in Strovilia which existed there prior to June 30, 2000, and recalls the special status of Varosha as set out in relevant resolutions.

The Security Council is also urging the sides to renew their efforts to achieve an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, as set out in its relevant resolutions, stressing that the status quo is unsustainable.

It expresses regret at the lack of progress since the conclusion of the 2017 Conference on Cyprus, and urges the sides and everyone involved to renew their political will and commitment to a settlement under UN auspices, including by engaging actively and with a sense of urgency with senior UN official, Jane Holl Lute, to achieve agreement on terms of reference to enable results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement as quickly as possible.

It also calls on the two leaders and all involved parties, to refrain from any actions and rhetoric that might damage the chances of success and improve the public atmosphere by preparing the communities for a settlement through public messages on convergences and the way ahead and delivering more constructive and harmonised messages.

Recalling its resolution 2453 (2019), it calls on the two leaders “to put their efforts expeditiously behind further work on reaching convergences on the core issues and empower all Technical Committees to submit proposals to enhance intercommunal contacts and improve the daily lives of all Cypriots.”

It also called on the leaders to promote peace education across the island, also by further empowering the Technical Committee on Education to implement the recommendations contained in its joint report of 2017, and to address impediments to peace in school materials, including textbooks, as a contribution to trust-building between the communities.

As regards Unficyp, the Security Council requests from the Secretary-General to increase the number of women in the peacekeeping force as well as to ensure the full, effective and meaningful participation of women in all aspects of operations.

It also called on Guterres to apply to Unficyp the policy framework that identifies clear standards of integrative performance for evaluating all UN civilian and uniformed personnel of peacekeeping operations. The framework “facilitates effective and full implementation of mandates, and includes comprehensive and objective methodologies based on clear and well-defined benchmarks to ensure accountability for underperformance and incentives and

The council also requests among other things from the Secretary-General to submit by November 15 a report on his Good Offices, in particular on progress towards reaching a consensus starting point for meaningful results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement.

It also encourages the two leaders to provide written updates to the Good Offices Mission on the actions they have taken in support of the relevant parts of this resolution with a view to reaching a sustainable and comprehensive settlement.