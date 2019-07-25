The American Centre at UNic hosts newly-appointed US Ambassador

H.E. Ambassador Garber discussed science and diplomacy at a roundtable on campus

The American Center at the University of Nicosia (UNic) hosted the new US Ambassador to Cyprus, H.E. Judith G. Garber, for a roundtable discussion on science and diplomacy. In her first visit to UNic since assuming the position, the ambassador was welcomed on campus by the University leadership (Rector Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, President of the Council, Professor Nicos Kartakoullis, and CEO Antonis Polemitis).

The ambassador expressed her interest in working with UNic to further strengthen and enriching the multiple avenues of collaboration between Cyprus and the USA. On their part, the CEO outlined the university’s longstanding ties to the United States and their importance within its broader internationalization strategy, while rector Pouyioutas described the unfolding academic vision and mission and professor Kartakoullis outlined the next steps for UNic in the coming years.

In her subsequent presentation, Garber referred to the US National Security Strategy (NSS), noting that the United States considers promotion of science and technology as a significant topic for international economic development and, ultimately, international security. Specifically, the NSS stresses that the USA is a leader in research and technology, which is a key driver for developing new industries, creating jobs and improving the quality of life at home and abroad. The ambassador and UNic faculty in related fields engaged in an extensive round-table discussion about this topic, including various societal, technological and environmental challenges.

UNic has long-standing ties to American academia, at the institutional, faculty and student level, with working partnerships with many American universities. The American Center at UNic, a collaborative initiative with the US embassy in Cyprus, supports these ties through a series of events aimed at improving academic, cultural and professional collaboration between the United States and Cyprus more broadly.

Prior to her appointment to Cyprus, ambassador Garber, a member of the senior foreign Service, served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES). Previously, she was the acting assistant secretary at OES.