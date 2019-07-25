July 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three cases of West Nile in the north

By Staff Reporter00
Known as a vector for the West Nile virus, this Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito

HEALTH authorities in the north have reported three incidents of West Nile virus.

No further details were given. The north’s ‘health ministry’ said the virus cannot be transmitted from one person to another, adding that authorities are taking all necessary protective measures.

The West Nile virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes. In humans, the virus can cause a disease known as West Nile fever.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 80 per cent of infected people have few or no symptoms, around 20 per cent of people develop mild symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, or a rash, while less than 1 per cent of people develop severe symptoms, such as encephalitis or meningitis with associated neck stiffness, confusion, or seizures.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Airport authorities seize two shipments of non-specification halloumi

Staff Reporter

Turkish Cypriot actions in Varosha ‘a clear violation’ of UN resolutions, Nicosia says

Evie Andreou

Cabinet grants monthly stipend to ‘encroached’ families in Strovilia

Peter Michael

Funerals held for two more of serial killer’s victims

Staff Reporter

Authorities release five of 12 Israeli rape suspects, seven due in court Friday

Staff Reporter

Limassol stadium costs racking up, cabinet steps in

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign