Three cases of West Nile in the north

HEALTH authorities in the north have reported three incidents of West Nile virus.

No further details were given. The north’s ‘health ministry’ said the virus cannot be transmitted from one person to another, adding that authorities are taking all necessary protective measures.

The West Nile virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes. In humans, the virus can cause a disease known as West Nile fever.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 80 per cent of infected people have few or no symptoms, around 20 per cent of people develop mild symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, or a rash, while less than 1 per cent of people develop severe symptoms, such as encephalitis or meningitis with associated neck stiffness, confusion, or seizures.