July 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

UNFICYP should not leave before the Cyprus problem is solved

By CM Reader's View01

The present function of the UN is to monitor the ‘status quo ‘ in the Buffer Zone , pending a settlement .

The position of the ‘status quo ‘ has been breached several times since 1974 especially by Turkish forces but in the main the ‘status quo ‘ has been observed by both sides .

The UN only operate on ‘good will ‘ from both parties . The presence of the UN has offered their good offices as a ‘facilitator ‘ if both sides wish to come to an agreement on the future position of the island .

The UN however cannot stay forever in Cyprus and are weighing up their options at present. If they do leave the buffer zone will be up for grabs . Turks will have foreseen a possible UN withdrawal and will be prepared and ready to grab most if not all of the buffer zone.

This will be particularly dangerous as there are a number of Greek Cypriot villages in the buffer zone.

The UN needs to give its position serious consideration in the absence of any settlement .

AB

 

Our View: For how much longer can we persuade Security Council to renew Unficyp mandate?

 

Related posts

Our View: For how much longer can we persuade Security Council to renew Unficyp mandate?

CM: Our View

To begin at the beginning

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: When will MPs realise they can’t rule the markets?

CM: Our View

Justice trumps all other considerations even if it means that the court would not be quorate

CM Reader's View

Ayia Napa is an U 25s clubbing Mecca whether we like it or not

CM Reader's View

Conflicting opinions over 5G

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign