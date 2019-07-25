Women expect to live four years longer than men in Cyprus

Life expectancy for women in Cyprus is four years longer than for men, according to figures released by Eurostat on Thursday.

In all EU countries, life expectancy at birth is higher for women than for men, although the size of the gap varies noticeably. The largest differences between the sexes are in Latvia (9.9 years), Lithuania (9.8 years) and Estonia (8.8 years). The smallest differences are in Sweden (3.3 years) and the Netherlands (3.2 years).

The average life expectancy at birth in Cyprus in 2017 was 82.2, higher than the EU 28 average of 80.9 years. For men it stood at 80.2 and for women at 84.2 years.

The EU average was 83.5 years for women and 78.3 years for men, a difference of 5.2 years.

Life expectancy at birth is the mean number of years that a person can expect to live if subjected to current mortality conditions throughout the rest of their life. It is a commonly used indicator for analysing developments in mortality.