Bishop ‘only expressed the views of the Church and the saints’ on homosexuality

Morphou bishop Neophytos said on Friday his statements on homosexuality were the position of the Orthodox church and the saints, while his statements went viral on the internet and spurred thousands of comments.

“I expressed the position of the Church and the position of the saints,” the bishop said, calling on people to go the Morphou church’s website to listen to his full speech on the matter.

On Thursday, it emerged that the bishop said during a recent speech that homosexuality was transmitted to unborn children when the woman enjoys anal sex during her pregnancy.

During an answer to a question on homosexuality, he said when the couple has sex while the woman is pregnant, and the sex is “unnatural,” as he characterised anal sex, then the desire is transferred to the foetus.

The bishop said that when the woman enjoys anal sex, “a desire is created, which is then transmitted to the unborn child.”

In his full answer on the matter, the bishop compared homosexuality to a child being talented in music, when someone is born. He used the example of a musician’s child being talented in music as well, and also said that foetuses are the same as seeds planted in a garden.

Seeds, he said, contain information and they grow based on the information contained in their DNA, which is as an embryo that absorbs information while it is inside its mother.

The bishop’s statements have gone viral on the internet, and across Cyprus, with users poking fun at him.

British website UNILAD also wrote about the bishop’s comments and cited the article by the Cyprus Mail as did the British site Metro and other sites.