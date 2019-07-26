July 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bishop says homosexuality passed on to the unborn when pregnant women enjoy anal sex

By Peter Michael049248
Bishop of Morphou Neophytos

Homosexuality is usually a problem transferred to a foetus, when a pregnant woman has anal sex and enjoys it, the Bishop of Morphou Neophytos said during a recent speech, LGBTI rights group ACCEPT said on Thursday.

During his speech in June to a group of people in Akaki, the bishop said Saint Porfyrios made mention of the issue in his writings.  “It is a problem, which is usually transmitted by parents to the child,” the bishop said.

He added that it occurs when the couple has sex while the woman is pregnant, and the sex is “unnatural,” as he characterised anal sex.

The bishop said that when the woman enjoys anal sex, “a desire is created, which is then transmitted to the unborn child.”

The video was posted on social media, where it went viral and people joked that they finally had an explanation for being gay. In a comment on social media, the rights’ group joked, “How are lesbians created?”

Under the video, which has been shared widely across social media, people commented with other jokes, poking fun at the bishop.

