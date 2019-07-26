July 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cypriots and Turks need to wind their necks in and start to be the adults in the room

By CM Reader's View031

Very good points regarding the viability of hydrocarbons as they are increasingly becoming the undesirable option for future energy.

The EU will do nothing at all to help this situation, they are becoming increasingly clear with their own personal objectives. Cyprus along with all the other small members states are merely making up the numbers. Cyprus would do well to make amends with Turkey, unify and work together, Turkey has its problems, but is a massive country with wealth and power, it also has a lot more clout with the EU as a non member state than Cyprus does as a member.

Cyprus unified would prosper, it would benefit all Cypriots.

Cyprus within the EU will become a desert, fields already stand empty because farmers get subsidies instead of farming. Pork is being imported cheaper from EU than Cypriot pig farmers can produce. This will not end well.

Cypriots and Turks need to wind their necks in and start to be the adults in the room, and maybe show other nations how to do things.

B

The real reason Turkey is in Cyprus’ EEZ

Related posts

Our View: Forestry department the latest target of auditor-general

CM: Our View

Johnson’s cabinet described as ‘a breath of Trumpish fresh air’

CM Reader's View

UNFICYP should not leave before the Cyprus problem is solved

CM Reader's View

Our View: For how much longer can we persuade Security Council to renew Unficyp mandate?

CM: Our View

To begin at the beginning

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: When will MPs realise they can’t rule the markets?

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign