Police on Thursday evening arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with possession of a large amount of drugs.

Officers stopped and searched the man at around 8.30pm in a parking lot in Nicosia. According to a police statement, they found more than 150 grammes of cannabis in a bag he was carrying.

They arrested the suspect and searched his home where police found 1.75kg of cannabis, 210 grammes of cocaine, 2,300 ecstasy tablets and €4,845 in cash..