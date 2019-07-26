Fire service chief to run for Famagusta Mayor

Fires service chief Marcos Trangolas said on Friday he would be running independently for mayor of Famagusta, while official announcements by candidates are expected to be made on Monday.

According to media reports, Trangolas was thought to be the first choice for the position to run on a combined Disy and Akel ticket.

The two parties decided early that they would put forward a joint candidate.

However, Trangolas, who played a lead role in the search for the victims of serial killer Nicos Metaxas, told Alpha news that he would be running for the position as an independent, and would announce it formally next week.

Trangolas is currently the fire chief, but will be retiring on August 1, and he was pegged as an early favourite for the Disy-Akel nomination by media. According to reports earlier in the week, the fire chief was proposed to Disy by opposition Akel.

However, it emerged on Friday according to daily, Politis, that the Disy faction in Famagusta did not want Trangolas to be the candidate.

The local head, Disy MP Georgios Georgiou had meetings on Friday with other parties in Famagusta to discuss candidates, while the Akel offices in the area are expected to decide on Saturday.

Famagusta will be choosing a mayor following the sudden death of Alexis Galanos last week. Galanos was elected mayor of Famagusta in 2006.