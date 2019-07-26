Kyriakides to replace Stylianides as EU Commissioner

Disy deputy Stella Kyriakides will replace Christos Stylianides as Cyprus’ Commissioner at the EU, President Nicos Anastasiades announced on Friday.

An announcement said Anastasiades had a telephone conversation on Thursday with incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and proposed Kyriakides.

Stylianides was appointed Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management in 2014. The new Commissioners will assume their duties on November 1, but will first have to appear before the European Parliament and secure its approval.

Kyriakides was elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe following the resignation of Pedro Agramunt (Spain, EPP/CD) on October 6, 2017 and remained in office until January 2018. She was the 30th President of PACE since 1949, the first Cypriot, and the third woman to take up the post.

Following Kyriakides move to her position in Brussels, her seat at the parliament will be given to Savia Orphanidou, who is the second in line for the seat. First in line, according to results of the last parliamentary elections was government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, but he will remain in his current post.