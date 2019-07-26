July 26, 2019

Man arrested after caught stealing clothes from cancer charity donation bin

By Evie Andreou00

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening after being caught stealing clothes worth around €200 from a collection bin owned by the association of cancer patients and friends Pasykaf in Paphos, and for pushing a volunteer who tried to stop him.

According to police the man allegedly stole clothes worth around €200 from the bin. He was reportedly caught by a man in charge of the bins while he was breaking into it. When he was asked to step away, the 36-year-old pushed the volunteer and ran.

The 36-year-old was arrested at around 11pm in his home.  He is being investigated for theft and assault.

