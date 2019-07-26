July 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man held for garage theft attempt

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

By Marianna Shacola

A MAN from Larnaca was arrested on Thursday in connection with an attempted theft of a cash machine at a petrol station.

A Larnaca petrol station had reported to the police that someone had attempted to break open its bank note acceptor but failed. After investigating, police concluded that in the previous two days there were two attempts to break open the machine, probably by the same person.

Further investigations led the police to detain a 31-year-old resident of Larnaca. Police also carried out searches of his house and car and said information gathered was being evaluated.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Bishop says homosexuality passed on to the unborn when pregnant women enjoy anal sex

Peter Michael

News podcast: Communications minister talks about the pros and cons of 5G

Rosie Charalambous

Drug suspect arrested

Annette Chrysostomou

The rich history of Athienou

Staff Reporter

Alambra factory fire under control

Annette Chrysostomou

Larnaca wants fuel storage terminals moved in 15 days

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign