Man held for garage theft attempt

By Marianna Shacola

A MAN from Larnaca was arrested on Thursday in connection with an attempted theft of a cash machine at a petrol station.

A Larnaca petrol station had reported to the police that someone had attempted to break open its bank note acceptor but failed. After investigating, police concluded that in the previous two days there were two attempts to break open the machine, probably by the same person.

Further investigations led the police to detain a 31-year-old resident of Larnaca. Police also carried out searches of his house and car and said information gathered was being evaluated.