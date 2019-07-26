Mavroyiannis welcomes Unficyp renewal

Nicosia is satisfied with the renewal of the Unficyp mandate for another six months, Cyprus’ UN Permanent Representative Andreas Mavroyiannis said on Thursday night, after the UN Security Council approved the relevant resolution.

“We believe, and it is necessary as long as the irregular situation on the ground continues that it is necessary to have the presence of the Peacekeeping Force,” he said, after the vote.

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2483 renewing until January 31, 2020, the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

Following the Security Council meeting, the US representative Rodney Hunter said that Washington believed the renewal of Unficyp sent a message to the two leaders to “work with a sense of urgency for the resumption of the Cyprus talks.”

Hunter said that the US was disappointed by the lack of progress in Cyprus talks since the conference on Cyprus in 2017 at Crans Montana.

“The United States believes this new mandate sends an important message from the Security Council to the sides and relevant parties: that the leaders of the communities must work with a sense of urgency to resume full-fledged negotiations that will fulfil the hopes of the Cypriot people to reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as set out in relevant Security Council resolutions,” he said.

The Russian representative, Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the time “has long become ripe” to increase the UN Security Council profile in the Cyprus reunification process.

Polyanskiy expressed Russia’s conviction that the mission “plays a key role by strengthening stability that is the necessary prerequisite for a direct dialogue between the Cypriot communities.”

He added, “We cannot but be concerned about the fact that after the termination of the international conference in Crans-Montana, the ‘period of reflection’ that the Secretary-General referred to in one of his reports, became protracted.”