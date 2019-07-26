No resources for dealing with oil spill

Cyprus still does not possess the facilities and equipment that would enable to deal with oil spills in its seas, Thursday’s meeting of the Council of Ministers was informed.

While a National Emergency Plan for Marine Pollution caused by petroleum products, was formulated in 2005, state services still do not have the capability to deal with an oil spill within Cyprus territorial waters.

In a briefing submitted to the cabinet, the ministry of agriculture said the fisheries department was the competent authority to implement the National Emergency Plan. It had the appropriate equipment and personnel to reduce and recover oil in small-scale spills in the coastal waters, but there were serious deficiencies and technical weaknesses in terms of floating facilities, equipment and manpower that would enable it to deal effectively with medium and large-scale spills.

The national plan drawn up on the basis of the Barcelona Protocol for the protection of the Mediterranean Sea is implemented at three levels depending on the type of oil pollution, the extent of the pollution and the geographical area in which pollution developed. The geographical coverage of the Plan includes the coastal and territorial waters of Cyprus and may be extended to the EEZ.

Particular emphasis was placed on potential synergies and partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as the hiring of services from private companies. In this highly demanding environment, third-party participation was complementary but could not adequately cover understaffing issues and deficiencies in floating devices, the agriculture ministry said.

If Cyprus was called upon to deal with serious incidents in cooperation with neighbouring states, with which it has agreements under Article 4 of the Emergency Protocol, it would be unable to fulfil its obligations, the agriculture ministry warned.

Based on Article 4, the Parties will endeavour to maintain and promote, either individually or through bilateral or multilateral cooperation, an extraordinary project to prevent and combat pollution incidents. The development of operational readiness for dealing with a potential serious oil spill is of major importance for Cyprus.

The ministry of agriculture and the deputy ministry of shipping have undertaken to prepare a plan for dealing with weakness.