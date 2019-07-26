Our View: Forestry department the latest target of auditor-general

IS THERE anything that does not come under the authority of the auditor-general’s office? Not very much it would appear. It is now auditing environmental policy and on Wednesday it issued a report accusing the forestry department of omissions and errors in burning down a 700-metre strip of acacia trees that acted as a natural barrier to the breeding site for the endangered loggerhead (Caretta Caretta) turtle.

The report said that the “removal of acacias from the area was done hastily and without prior planning as regards the measures that should have been taken so that the protected species in the area are not negatively affected.” It censured the forestry department because “there was no established procedure or work programme for the uprooting and burning of the acacias.”

This reads more like satire rather than a report of a state service that should act in a serious manner. What is the established procedure for the uprooting and burning of acacias? According to the report, although the acacias had to be removed, there had been no consultation or communication between the relevant departments in advance, even though the audit office admitted the forestry department had no legal obligation to engage in consultations. It would have been “more correct” if it had, said the report, extending its audit to ethical issues.

The reality is that if the forestry department carries out consultations with other government departments, the acacias would still be in the Mavralis state forest, even though their removal was considered environmentally necessary so that toxic mining residues could be eliminated from the area. Aware of this, the audit service decided that the timing was wrong as it was done one and a half months before the hatching period. Even this was irrelevant as the forestry department had replaced the acacia trees two days later with an opaque barrier that offered the turtles the same protection from the light as the trees had.

In short, the forestry department acted both responsibly and decisively. It acted promptly, avoiding the time-consuming consultations with other state services and provided the shelter needed by the area more than a month before the hatching season. So why had the audit service wasted the taxpayer’s money on this absurdly pointless investigation? Was the auditor-general pandering to the political parties and newspapers that made a huge fuss about nothing? Is it a new duty of the audit service to try and find fault with actions by government departments, even when there is none, because of public demand? Under the current auditor-general anything is possible.