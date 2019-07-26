Paphos’ historic buildings illuminated

Paphos town hall and the surrounding historical buildings and monuments were illuminated for the first time on Thursday evening at a ceremony to celebrate the initiative.

The buildings will be lit up every night from now on and provide a backdrop for Paphos life, said the local authorities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Paphos Mayor Phedonas Paedonos said the area, complete with its unique neoclassical buildings and other historical monuments, was a homage to the creation of Paphos and ancient Greek civilisation and the ideals it has conquered as a global cultural heritage.

“Calm and harmony are steeped in the buildings and artefacts that make up a unique complex of architecture,” he said.

Referring to the actions and initiatives of the municipality concerning the ongoing upgrading of the historic centre, the mayor the public garden would be redesigned and a metropolitan church created so that once again, the area will be the gem that it once was.

“The listed building of the old police station will be used to highlight and promote the history of the city, while the surrounding area will be transformed and may include a special park,” he said.

The Paphos regional board of tourism congratulated both the municipality and the mayor on the initiative and noted: “This particular area has been impressively upgraded and has become even more attractive for locals, but especially for foreign visitors,” they said.

There are now calls for the department of antiquities to undertake similar measures with the town’s historic monuments and sites for which they are responsible, a top priority being Paphos Castle, a spokesman for the municipality said.

Members of the public visited October 28 Square on Thursday for the illumination ceremony which was followed by a concert-tribute to Grigoris Bithikotsis by the son of the singer Grigoris and Chryssa Belousse, titled “A golden-green leaf in the sea”.