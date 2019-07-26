Police seek suspect who took pot-shots at motorcyclists, injuring two

Police on Friday were searching for an unknown person who shot at motorcycle passengers using an air gun in the early hours at Limassol’s Enaerios area, injuring two persons.

According to police, the shooter was positioned at ground level and shot at passing motorcycles for reasons yet unknown.

The shooter first injured a 21-year-old female passenger on a motorcycle, before injuring a 30-year-old male motorcyclist. Both reportedly went to the hospital not knowing how they were injured until doctors found and removed pellets from their bodies.

Police went to the hospital to take their statements before launching an investigation into the identity of the shooter. Among other things, police said they would be studying surveillance footage from several businesses in the Enaerios area.