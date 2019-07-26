Seven rape case suspects held for another 6 days

Seven of the 12 suspects initially detained in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old British tourist in Ayia Napa were remanded for another six days on Friday.

They appeared in Famagusta district court at noon instead of 10.30am as originally announced. The hearing took place behind closed doors as some of them are minors.

Authorities on Thursday released five of the 12 Israeli nationals detained last week in connection with the case.

The 12 youths, aged between 15 and 18, had been remanded in custody for eight days last week.

The 19-year-old British girl filed a report to police alleging that she was raped by the 12 Israelis in the Ayia Napa hotel where she was staying.

Reports claim three of the Israelis admitted to having had sex with the young woman, but said it was consensual.