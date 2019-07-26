The power of jazz comes to Paphos

From Bill Evans to Oscar Peterson, jazz pianists have formed trios to express the full melodic and harmonic power of the piano. The wonderful tradition of the jazz piano trio continues in Cyprus with pianist Loukas Louka on stage with Omiros Andreou (double bass) and Philipp Psillides (drums) at Technopolis 20 garden in Paphos on Friday.

Louka is a Cypriot pianist and music teacher. He started studying classical piano at the age of eight and by 22 he started studying jazz piano with Cypriot jazz pianist Marios Toumbas, later having lessons on jazz improvisation with Cypriot jazz guitarist Giannos Savvides. He participated for about 2 years in the Jazz Ensembles of the European University under the instruction of Toumbas and also attended the Jazz Futures workshops that took place in Nicosia from 2008 until 2011, under the instruction of great jazz musicians from New York, such as Sacha Perry, Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Ari Roland and Chris Byars. In 2012, he succeeded taking the ALCM diploma in Jazz Piano of London College of Music.

Since then, he has performed as a member in several jazz combos during various events in Cyprus. Loukas currently teaches music in elementary schools and performs jazz in several jazz venues all around Cyprus.

Philipp Psillides is a Cypriot professional drummer and instructor. He also studied Jazz through the Jazz Futures, a programme sponsored by the US embassy, were he had the opportunity to play with and learn Jazz from New York musicians. By the age of 21 he was offered a scholarship at the University of Nicosia, were he majored in Jazz performance-drums. After graduating in 2014, Philipp travelled to New York where he took lessons from the well-known drummer Jean-Pierre Bouvet (JP Bouvet). Philipp currently lives in Cyprus and works as instructor at the American International School in Cyprus, in the music academy Musicopolis and at the Falcon School. He has also been playing different styles of music, such as jazz and Latin, with numerous bands around Cyprus.

Omiros Andreou is a session and studio artist who has given performances all over Cyprus and abroad. He has credits playing the electric and double bass in many records of varying genres. He has appearances with the state’s symphony orchestra, in musicals and TV shows.

Technopolis 20 is housed in a listed and renovated neoclassical mansion built in 1920. It has been used as a home, kindergarten, TV station and has now become a centre of cultural creation.

July 26. 8.30pm until 11pm. Technopolis 20, 18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue, Paphos. Entrance €10. Email: [email protected] Tel: 70002420. Reservations by phone are necessary.