A minute with Christos Krasidis Artist, Trainer, Activist, Astrologist

Where do you live?

Home. And home is where the heart is.

Best childhood memory?

Family road trips to Troodos

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

Fanous Lebanese Restaurant, at Laiki Gitonia, Nicosia. Favourite food is my mom’s homemade oven pasta (pastitsio).

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee. It’s an addiction. And I hate addictions.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I love the morning light. I love the light in general. But the night is always still young…

Best book ever read?

Plato’s Symposium. Everyone should read it. It’s up-to-date, real, simple, deep and very spiritual.

Favourite film of all time?

So many: Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Sordid Lives. The Pianist. Rent, the musical. I love them for different reasons but the main common thing is “music”.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Karpasia. It’s just so calm, beautiful and allows you to truly connect with nature. My dream trip would be Nepal.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The sound of silence. The truth is that my life is so full of sounds that I currently prefer to rest myself in silence.

What is always in your fridge?

Water. Wine. Coffee. The secrets of life.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Anywhere with people I love. The place doesn’t really matter. The relationships do.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I love spending time with Neofili, my niece. I can’t wait for her to get a bit older so we can hang out. She is only 9 months old and the connection is already just beautiful.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

The work never ends. The wheel keeps on turning. Just like in space. What is within is without. What is above, is also below. Time is just an illusion. I don’t believe in endings.

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t allow my fears to become great. Maybe what I fear the most would be to stop being a free mind for some reason, for any reason.

Tell me a joke…



(life is a joke)