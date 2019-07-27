A tribute to the life of Frank Sinatra

Tribute act to Frank Sinatra Stephen Triffitt is in Paphos again, performing at the Colosseum restaurant for two evenings.

Nobody does Frank Sinatra better than Triffitt. His voice, his moves, his style, even his looks – Stephen has made the great man his own. As one journalist put it “You’d swear you’re listening to the original.”

Triffitt was just a humble salesman from Weston before he sang his way into the spotlight. He has been in the spotlight for 15 years, and during which time he has perfected the Sinatra swagger, voice and walk – some even say he has got it down so well that the resemblance is eerie.

The world number one Frank Sinatra tribute act has sold out the London Palladium and the Festival Hall with his spectacular solo concerts. Triffitt has also performed for many prestigious clients including Prince Philip, Simon Cowell, and he was the headline act at The Beckham’s lads’ christenings for Victoria and David Beckham at ‘Beckingham Palace’. He has performed in concert with The BBC Symphony Orchestra for Friday Night is Music Night, The Metropole Orchestra (Amsterdam) and London Symphony Orchestra as well as summer concerts at Beaulieu, Audley End and Kenwood House. His voice has also featured in many films, TV programmes and adverts.

The Life of Frank Sinatra

Tribute to the legend by Stephen Triffitt. July 27-28. Colosseum Restaurant, Paphos. Dinner at 7pm. Show at 9pm. €23 including three-course meal. Tel: 26-962415