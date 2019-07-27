Fire near Kolossi and Ypsonas

FOUR fire engines and three aircraft were deployed to put out a fire that erupted just after 3pm on Saturday between Ypsonas and Kolossi near a residential area west of Limassol.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire was burning wild vegetation while firemen were trying to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

One fire engine from the British bases joined three trucks of the fire service, while two helicopters and one aircraft by the forestry department were also assisting in the efforts.