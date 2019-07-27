July 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1

Hamilton on pole for Mercedes’ 200th race

By Reuters News Service00
Lewis Hamilton took advantage of a series of mistakes by Ferrari to take pole position

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for their 200th race at the German Grand Prix on Saturday while engine problems dashed Ferrari’s hopes.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will share the front row alongside the five-times world champion, with Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel failed to set a time and will start last after a turbo-related problem while team mate Charles Leclerc was sidelined in the final phase and will line up 10th on the grid.

