HIO says Gesy registration glitches fixed

By Annette Chrysostomou

THE Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) has announced that a number of issues related to the registration of persons entitled to Gesy have been concluded and the problem of drug shortages is being addressed.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou is expected to submit a proposal to the cabinet on Monday, under which medicines in stock in the public sector will be distributed to private pharmacies in a move to address the shortages on the market.

As there are currently drugs which are not available in private pharmacies, and the private sector is not allowed to substitute them with exchangeable drugs, transferring them from the public to the private sector will solve the problem.

“We hope by the end of September, we will completely have solved the shortcomings,” the head of the Pancyprian Pharmaceutical Association Eleni Piera said.

In addition, public outpatient pharmacies will be closed until the end of August, Piera added. Under Gesy, the public pharmacies will only be for inpatients, she stressed.

She also clarified that vaccines for the private sector will not be given to pharmacists but to paediatricians to cover a free vaccine programme developed by the health organisation.

Based on new arrangements, persons falling under the following categories may proceed with their registration process to Gesy: Those with Cypriot ID cards with code 00+, who, at the recommendation of the migration and civil registry department, have one of the following nationalities: British, South African, Australian, Canadian, American, Greek, Congolese or Sudanese.

“As per a relevant assessment of the civil registry and migration department, Cyprus IDs with code 00+ and citizenship other than those mentioned above, as well as Cyprus IDs with code 05+ of persons without Cypriot citizenship, are invalid,” the health organisation warned.

“As a result, their holders are not considered eligible Gesy beneficiaries. These persons are advised to contact the department towards requesting the issue of valid identification documents and permits e.g. apply for appropriate residence permits /obtain Cypriot citizenship, as applicable.”

Birth certificates with code 03+ which concern children born in the Republic of Cyprus who do not have Cypriot nationality, but have been issued with a birth certificate by the authorities of the Republic, can proceed to enroll in Gesy using the number written on their birth certificate (03+ΧΧΧΧΧΧ).

These children must acquire relevant residence permits. As such, shortly following their registration to the Gesy, the HIO will be requesting the submission of a valid residence permit for such children towards confirmation of their eligibility as Gesy beneficiaries. Therefore, parents are advised to take all necessary measures to acquire the appropriate residence permits for their children in order to avoid the possibility of de-registration of their children from the health scheme.

Persons who have expired permits (up to nine months) and their permit renewal is pending, can proceed to submit a Gesy enrollment request.