International dancers from Cyprus unite on stage

An enchanting feast of classical and contemporary dance will take place at the Gala for Cypriot Artists Entopion presented at the Pattichio municipal theatre in Limassol on Saturday night.

Leading soloists of famous ballets from abroad will perform together with distinguished Cypriot dancers, offering a dance show of international caliber, with well-known dancer and choreographer Carolina Constantinou as artistic director.

Constantinou has been a soloist of the Berlin Opera, Braunschweig Opera and Staatstheater Munich.

Earlier in her career, from 2009 until 2012, she was an artistic director and choreographer of Dancecyprus Co and Dancecyprus Junior Co.

Talented Cypriot guest dancers who will perform at the venue are Ioanna Avraam, soloist dancer at the Vienna State Opera Ballet, Anastasia Paschali, soloist dancer at the Royal Ballet of Flanders and Louiza Avraam Gauthier who dances at the Theaterhaus Stuttgart in Germany.

World-renowned dancers Osiel Gouneo, who is principal dancer at the National Ballet of Cuba and Adeline Pastor, soloist at the Ballet de Victor Ullate, aim to lure views with their flawless movements and unsurpassed dancing skills.

Principal and soloist dancers from the Bauerisches Staatsballet, the English National Ballet, the Royal Danish Ballet, the Wiesbaden State Theatre, the Aalto Ballet Theatre Essen will also take part.

In the framework of the event a classical and contemporary dance seminar was held from July 15 to 26, where internationally renowned teachers – choreographers Andrea Palombi, Alain Honorez, Altea Nunez and Carolina Constantine – conveyed the knowledge and their love for movement to young and prospective dancers.

Entopion 2019

Gala for Cypriot artists. July 27. 9pm. Patthichio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. €20. Tel: 25-377277/99-945133, www.pattihio.com.cy and www.soldoutticketbox.com