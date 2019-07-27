Two men arrested after found with Byzantine coins

Two men, 25 and 26, were arrested on Friday night in Limassol after Byzantine era coins and ancient artefacts were found in their possession.

The two men were arrested after passersby called the police when the two started arguing and hitting each other in Neapolis in Limassol.

Police found Byzantine era coins and other ancient artefacts in their possession for which they did not provide satisfactory explanations.

The items found on them were delivered to the antiquities department. Five of them were recognised as antiquities, among them a Byzantine medieval era buckle and a number of Byzantine coins, the possession of which is illegal.