Yellow warning issued as temperatures set to hit 40C

The met office on Saturday issued a yellow warning for extremely high temperature.

According to the warning, the temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius inland. The warning concerns Saturday between 1pm and 4.30pm.

In the meantime, temperatures are expected to reach 42C on Monday and Tuesday.

On Saturday, the temperature is expected to reach 32C on the west coast, around 35C in the remaining coastal areas and around 30C in the higher mountainous areas.

The temperature is expected to reach around the same levels on Sunday while on Monday and Tuesday it is expected to rise in the mountainous areas and inland with maximum temperature reaching up to 42C.