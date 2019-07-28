British woman allegedly raped by 12 Israelis is arrested on suspicion of making false claim

Police on Sunday arrested the British woman 19, who claimed she was raped by 12 Israeli tourists in Ayia Napa some ten days ago.

According to Greek Cypriot media reports, the woman allegedly confessed that she had made a false rape claim, state broadcaster Cybc reported, citing police sources.

Phileleftheros reported that the woman would be taken to court on Monday morning.

Authorities on Thursday released five of the 12 Israeli nationals arrested on suspicion of gang-raping the 19-year-old. The other seven were re-remanded on Friday for six days. Their ages range from 15 to 18.