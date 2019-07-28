July 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British woman allegedly raped by 12 Israelis is arrested on suspicion of making false claim

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Sunday arrested the British woman 19, who claimed she was raped by 12 Israeli tourists in Ayia Napa some ten days ago.

According to Greek Cypriot media reports, the woman allegedly confessed that she had made a false rape claim, state broadcaster Cybc reported, citing police sources.

Phileleftheros reported that the woman would be taken to court on Monday morning.

Authorities on Thursday released five of the 12 Israeli nationals arrested on suspicion of gang-raping the 19-year-old. The other seven were re-remanded on Friday for six days. Their ages range from 15 to 18.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Nicosia will use ‘all diplomatic means at its disposal’ to counter Turkish actions

Jean Christou

Yellow weather alert issued for Sunday

Staff Reporter

Warehouse gutted by fire in Arediou, Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Around 44,000 eligible to vote in Sunday’s ballot for new Kition bishop

Staff Reporter

A new way of doing business

Elias Hazou

Still seeking clues to the unknown

Nathan Morley
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign