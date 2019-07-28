Pensioner rescued from the rocks at Napa sea caves

A 65-year-old Cypriot man who was found lying injured ten metres below a cliff at the sea caves in Ayia Napa was rescued by the fire services on Sunday morning.

The rescue took place around 11am. The injured man, who was found lying on the rocks, was placed on a stretcher board and hauled up. Ayia Napa lifeguard also took part in the rescue, the fire service said.

After receiving first aid in cooperation with an ambulance crew, the man was taken to Famagusta general hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Reports said the man had slipped and fallen from the cliff.

Last month, Ayia Napa authorities said they had decided to shut access to the sea caves, one of the most visited spots at the popular holiday resort, because of safety concerns due to erosion.

The geological surveys department determined there was a serious risk of collapse. Experts recommended blocking visitor access and creating a viewing point at a safe distance. Blocking access meant no more diving from the spot due to the dangers posed by the erosion.