Verstappen wins crazy German Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his second win of the year in a chaotic and incident-packed German Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a wet and crazily chaotic German Grand Prix littered with crashes and safety car periods on Sunday with Mercedes’ Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton failing to score.

In an extraordinary race of constantly changing fortunes, multiple pitstops and endless drama, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel started from last place and finished second in his home race.

Russian Daniil Kvyat was an astonishing third for Toro Rosso.

Hamilton’s closest rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas crashed out with six laps remaining, leaving the gap between the two unchanged at 39 points after 11 of 21 races

