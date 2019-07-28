July 28, 2019

Warehouse gutted by fire in Arediou, Nicosia

A warehouse in Arediou in the Nicosia district was completely gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday, the fire service said but firefighters managed to contain the blaze from spreading to a nearby events hall.

Firefighters got a call at 2.40am that the warehouse, measuring 50 metres by 40 metres, had gone up in flames. The building, divided into two sections, contained toys, drinks, clothing, carpets, lights and other goods. The second section contains car parts.

Nicosia fire stations responded with six fire engines and 14 firefighters along with a fire truck from the game service.

The fire was under control by 6.35am, and completely extinguished by 10am.

“The timely and effective response of the fire brigade prevented the blaze from spreading to a banquet hall very close to the warehouse,” the fire service said in a statement.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated in cooperation with the police and other state agencies.”

 

