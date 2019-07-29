British woman who claimed gang-rape taken to court

A British woman, 19, was taken to the Famagusta district court on Monday morning where police were to seek a remand order against her.

The woman, who alleged almost two weeks ago that she was gang-raped by 12 Israelis, is facing charges of public mischief after she reportedly confessed that her encounter with the teenagers was consensual.

Police on Sunday freed the last seven of the 12 who had been re-remanded on Friday for another six days.

Doubts about the woman’s story began after one of the teens she identified as taking part in the gang rape was able to prove he was in bed with his girlfriend who had taken a selfie. The results of DNA tests also cast doubts on her story.

Authorities on Thursday released five of the 12. Their ages range from 15 to 18. Three of the suspects did admit to having consensual sex with the woman.