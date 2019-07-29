Clear winner in first round of Kition bishop vote

Bishop Nektarios of Arsinoe was the clear winner of Sunday’s diocese election for the seat of Metropolitan Bishop of Kition, garnering 70.24 per cent of the vote.

In second place was Archimandrite Evmenios who received 29.25 per cent. He congratulated Nektarios on winning the popular vote.

Around 44,000 people were eligible to vote in Sunday’s ballot for new Bishop of Kition, the first stage of the process, but only 10,800 went out to vote at one of the 58 special polling stations in 35 churches and parishes in the Larnaca diocese. Some 86 spoiled votes and 42 blank votes were cast, and 54 people voted for other choices.

The second phase of the process provides for the election of the bishop by the Holy Synod on Tuesday from the candidates who received the most votes. This will be done through a secret ballot held for the 17 members of the Synod.

The Holy Synod declared the seat of the Kition metropolitan vacant in June after the resignation of Metropolitan Bishop Chrysostomos.

Chrysostomos had resigned because he felt he was “weakening” and he wanted to give someone younger the chance to do a more effective job.

The Synod also plans to honour the former Kition bishop with the gold medal of Saint Varnavas, the highest award of the Church of Cyprus.