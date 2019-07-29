Cypriot ambassadors gather in Nicosia for annual briefing

The two-day annual conference of the heads of Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad opened in Nicosia on Monday.

Over the course of the closed-door conference, the ambassadors will be briefed by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, and the ministry’s permanent secretary Tasos Tzonis, on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and Turkey’s activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

They will also be briefed on European affairs and the tripartite partnerships Cyprus has developed with neighbouring countries in the region, the foreign ministry said.

The ambassadors will also be addressed by Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides and Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis and other government officials relevant to their missions, such as the auditor-general.

“The main objective of the meeting, which has been established by the ministry of foreign affairs, is the continuous improvement of coordination and cooperation, aiming at a more effective foreign policy,” the ministry said.